Sinemis terry towel collection is made of finest quality 100% Turkish cotton for supreme absorbency, durability and softness of touch. With securely stitched edges and decorative twill dobby stripe, these towels are an elegant addition to your bath. The Sinemis luxurious cotton towel collection is produced in Linum's state-of-the-art vertically integrated green factory in Turkey, which runs on 100% solar energy. 6-piece set. Color: dark grey. Natural dobby weave border. Extra thick weave, +700GSM. Imported Set Includes: . 2 bath towels (27" x 54"). 2 hand towels (16" x 30"). 2 washcloths (13" x 13")