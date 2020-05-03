Sincerely Jules by Scunci.

Sincerely Jules By Scunci Spirals – 5ct

You’ll love the silvery sheen of these mini spiral ponytail holders in our Sincerely Jules by scünci line! Not only do they hold your hair without leaving a mark behind, they won’t pull or tug. Lovely pastel colors suit all your seasonal outfits. Perfect for ponytails and securing your braids. And, because they’re made of plastic, they are waterproof and washable. About scünci hair accessories: When it comes to keeping your look on-trend, scünci has you covered with today’s hottest hair accessories, including stylish headbands, super-comfy scrunchies, glitzy bobby pins, glam barrettes, and much more. From work to workouts to nights out, scünci lets you express your personal style and gets you ready for any occasion. Take control of your hair and look amazing whatever you do and wherever you go. Whether bling is your thing or casual is your calling, with scünci, ü got this.