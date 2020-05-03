Sincerely Jules by Scunci.

Sincerely Jules By Scunci Scrunchie With Tails – Pink Floral – 1ct

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Acts like a ponytail holder but looks like a scarf! Now when you hold your hair back, you can add a flourish to your look with the attached pink floral scarf. Affix it in your hair and then enjoy the fun embellishment of the flowing scarf. Soft No Damage® cotton covering is gentle on your hair. Scrunchies are all the rage these days and our Sincerely Jules by scünci brand is the original name that got all the excitement started. Make this the latest addition to your spring/summer wardrobe. About scünci hair accessories: When it comes to keeping your look on-trend, scünci has you covered with today’s hottest hair accessories, including stylish headbands, super-comfy scrunchies, glitzy bobby pins, glam barrettes, and much more. From work to workouts to nights out, scünci lets you express your personal style and gets you ready for any occasion. Take control of your hair and look amazing whatever you do and wherever you go. Whether bling is your thing or casual is your calling, with scünci, ü got this.