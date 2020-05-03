Sincerely Jules by Scunci.

Sincerely Jules By Scunci Padded Headband – Turquoise

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

There’s just the right amount of extra padding inside this headband to make it stand out in your hair, and velvet is just the thing to add a touch of elegance to your look. Velvet covering also makes it soft on your scalp. Regal blue color suits your seasonal styles. About scünci hair accessories: When it comes to keeping your look on-trend, scünci has you covered with today’s hottest hair accessories, including stylish headbands, super-comfy scrunchies, glitzy bobby pins, glam barrettes, and much more. From work to workouts to nights out, scünci lets you express your personal style and gets you ready for any occasion. Take control of your hair and look amazing whatever you do and wherever you go. Whether bling is your thing or casual is your calling, with scünci, ü got this.