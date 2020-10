MJLuLu

Simulated Pink Opal Drop Earrings

$15.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Handmade

faceted simulated pink opal glass stones are framed with gold plated brass accents. this pair gives you gorgeous acclaim. It has 14k gold filled sterling silver 925 ear wires. total length is about H 30mm x W 10mm. It comes in a gift box.