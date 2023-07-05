Kinona

Simply Sassy Golf Skort

$129.00 $79.99

The Simply Sassy Golf Skort is proof that women's golf clothes can be stylish! You can wear this golf skort for tennis in the morning and golf in the afternoon. Two-zip pockets on the side and pockets in the back allows you to keep your scorecard, tees, markers and repair tools within easy reach. The classic design make this skort the perfect pairing with any of our KINONA golf shirts. This skort features a built in mesh shortie underneath with ball pocket and leg grippers to keep it from sliding up. Most importantly, this skort is made from our Italian recycled fabric, ECONYL(R) which boasts muscular compression and shape retention, even after multiple wearings. Skort Lengths: XXS 15 XS 15.5 S 16 M 16.5 L 17 XL 17.5 XXL 18