Simply Genius

Travelers Notebook Set (6 Pack)

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

COLORED PAPER SOFT COVER JOURNAL: A5 travelers notebook with rounded corners in 6 journal pack; Each ruled A5 journal, lined journal for women, lined journal for men has stitched binding; Journals for men and women, journals for kids, journals for boys, journals for girls have flexible front and back covers; A5 notebook paper journal, pocket journal MANY USES: Pack of journals is an ideal writers journal, book journal, home journal, daily journal, notebook for work, office notebook, notebook planner, log journal, field journal, college notebook, diary journal, business journal, diary journal notebook, pocket sketchbook SIMPLE blank notebooks, fit journal, weightloss journal, travelers journal, teen kids journal, office supplies, teacher supplies, classroom supplies, school supplies, church supplies, journal notebooks, moleskin journals, blank paper notebook DURABLE VEGAN JOURNAL: Eco journal notebook with eco-friendly ink; Gray lined notebook with 28 gray printed lines per page with 0.26" spacing; Gray lined paper notebook has no fluorescers, making it easier on eyes; Soft cover journal has smooth writing pages with no bleed-through; Writing journals have 80g weight cream color paper, each with 92 pages (46 sheets); A5 size journal notebook, 5.5inchesW x 8.3inchesH x 0.24inchesD; Pack of notebooks made in China (6) A5 Softcover Travel Journal Set By Simply Genius; Travel Journals With LIGHT BLUE Covers; A5 Notebooks New