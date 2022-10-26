T-Fal

Simply Cook Prep And Cook Nonstick 17pc Set – Red

$99.99 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

High performance and versatile T-fal Simply Cook Prep and Cook Non Stick 17 Piece Set ensures reliable results when preparing meals for the whole family. Includes 8” open frypan with pouring spout, 10.5" open frypan with pouring spout, 11" open frypan with pouring spout, 3 qt open deep sauté pan, 1 qt cvd saucepan, 2 qt cvd saucepan, 5 qt cvd Dutch oven (lid fits the 3 qt deep sauté), measuring spoons, 4 measuring cups, cutting board, spoon, slotted spoon, solid spatula and slotted spatula. Pro-Glide non-stick interior ensures easy food release and enables healthy cooking with little to no oil. Thermo-Spot heat indicator shows when T-fal pans are perfectly preheated to start cooking, and the even heat base allows for no hot spots. Features comfortable handles and vented tempered glass lids. Dishwasher and oven safe up to 350°F; limited lifetime warranty.