simplehuman

Simplehuman Sensor Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror

$197.95

Buy Now Review It

simplehuman sensor mirror lights up automatically as your face approaches. Its true-lux light system simulates natural sunlight, allowing you to see full color variation, so you'll know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless. The touch-control brightness gives you fast, intuitive control over a continuous range of brightness. And unlike traditional makeup vanity mirrors' Bulb lighting, our long-lasting LEDs won't burn out or diminish even after years of use. The mirror is cordless and rechargeable - one charge lasts up to 5 weeks. 5x magnification - ideal for providing exceptional detail while still allowing you to see your entire face at once.App-enabled:No. For maximum efficiency, always leave the mirror in “on” mode