Simple

Simple Kind To Skin Dual Effect Eye Make Up Remover

Simple Kind to Skin Dual Effect Eye Make Up Remover 3.38 oz Simple is most effective eye make-up remover is made of two parts, a caring cleansing oil and a refreshing vitamin water, for gentle yet effective cleansing of the most delicate skin area.Our Dual Effect Eye Make-Up Remover removes even stubborn, waterproof make-up without unnecessary rubbing and leaves behind soft, clean, nourished skin and perfectly conditioned lashes.And as with all Simple products, no artificial perfume, color, or harsh chemicals, so it won’t upset your skin.