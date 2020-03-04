Simple

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Facial Cleansing Wipes 25 Wipes

$4.46

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Everyday cleansing can be harsh on skin. Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes are merciless on makeup but softer than silk and super gentle, designed for sensitive skin. These improved cleansing facial wipes are made of softer-than-silk fibers, gentle cleansers, purified water, and skin-loving ingredients like vitamin B5 and vitamin E. They lift away dirt, grease, impurities, makeup ? even waterproof mascara ? effectively, while hydrating and nourishing skin.Simple Cleansing Wipes don?t dry out, irritate skin, or leave any residue behind, just fresh, clean skin. These face wipes leave skin feeling spotless, fresh, and instantly hydrated. Simple?s new and improved packaging incorporates unique aqua-lock technically, preventing these cleansing cloths from drying out, so each wipe stays fresh and effective, even the very last one in each package. Convenient and easy to use, this facial cleanser is an indispensable addition to any makeup bag, gym kit, and bathroom.For best results, gently wipe Simple Facial Wipes over eyelids, face, neck, and even lips to cleanse the skin. To remove stubborn mascara, hold a wipe over your closed eyes for a few seconds before gently wiping away. Throw used wipes in the bin; do not flush. Stop your wipes from drying out by resealing the pack.Simple skincare products contain no artificial dyes, no alcohol, no harsh chemicals, and no artificial fragrances that can upset your skin, so our facial wipes are perfect even for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested and approved, these face wipes provide a gentle cleanse or touch-up for naturally healthy-looking skin every day.