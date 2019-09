Vagabond

Simone Laceup Boot In Black

$210.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Militaristic lace-up ankle boot from Vagabond. Tapered square toe. Lace-up front with round wax-coated laces. Padded leather footbed. Low stacked heel with rubber cap. • Leather upper • Rubber sole • 2" heel • Made in Vietnam