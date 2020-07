Loup

Simone Jeans (petite Exclusive)

$172.00 $137.60

Buy Now Review It

At Stature

Hello, Sailor! We worked with Loup to crop their best-selling Simone Jeans in *that* silhouette so that you don't have to. High-waisted and wide-legged with hidden button fly and two 70s-inspired front trouser pockets and two back pockets. Available here in Red washed stretch twill, Black and Indigo washed stretch denim.