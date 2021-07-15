Christopher Knight Home

Simona Modern Fabric Settee

MODERN: With clean lines and textured fabric, this settee is a statement of modernism. The hair pin legs enhance the modern look, allowing you to design your space around this settee PERFECT FOR SMALL SPACES: Similar to a loveseat, this settee measures 50" wide, allowing you maximize your space while still seating 2 - 3 people comfortably HAIR PIN LEGS: To complete the modern look and feel, the hair pin legs of this settee provide both style and stability. The minimalist look of the legs ties in perfectly with the modern design WAFFLE STITCH: This settee features a waffle stitch in the fabric, giving it a unique feel and texture. This addition adds to both the look and comfort of the settee PLUSH SEATING: With extra plush seating, this settee is exceedingly comfortable. You will wow all of your friends with the level of comfort provided with this settee