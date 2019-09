Essentiel Antwerp

Simo Jacket

£345.00

Buy Now Review It

At Essentiel Antwerp

This classic blazer has been given an Essentiel Antwerp makeover. The fabulous bright plaid pattern blasts color into your life. Wear with your favorite jeans at weekends or with the matching pants at the office. Plaid pattern. Button closure. Long sleeves. Shoulder pads. Front chest pocket. Two front pockets. Regular fit. Orange/Purple/Green.