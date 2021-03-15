Simmons Curv

Simmons 5.5″ Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$449.99 $139.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Take your mattress from ordinary to extraordinary by adding the mattress topper. This topper is truly the best of both worlds utilizing the support and cooling benefits of gel memory foam and the added comfort of a fiberfill pillow top. The revolutionary memory foam layer provides 4" of ultimate support and comfort working with your body’s unique shape and size for a personalized sleep experience. The mattress topper reduces pressure on joints while working to channel away heat reducing unwanted sleep disturbances. Adding 1.5" of fiberfill leaves you feeling like you're sleeping on a cloud. The dual benefits of the mattress topper give your body what it deserves: luxurious comfort and unbeatable support, for your best night's rest.