Simmi London

Silver Alfonso Diamante Boots

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Schuh

The silver Alfonso Diamante Boot from SIMMI will give your style a boost this new season! Arriving in a silver man-made upper with all-over diamante detailing, and a cool, chunky flared heel - what's not to love! Go on, add a bit of sparkle to your look! UPPER: Man-made LINING: Fabric OUTSOLE: Rubber HEEL: 12cm colour: Silver Product code: 1405027660