SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF is an advanced vitamin C serum that helps prevent oil oxidation that can lead to breakouts and visible signs of aging. Formulated especially for oily and blemish-prone skin, this breakthrough formula combines 0.5% silymarin (milk thistle extract), 15% l-ascorbic acid, 0.5% ferulic acid and 0.5% salicylic acid to deliver advanced environmental protection, as well as reduce oiliness, refine skin texture, and visibly improve skin clarity and fine lines.