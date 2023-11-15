Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Patch
Silvy Satin Pothos
£16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Patch
Need a few alternatives?
Patch
Silvy Satin Pothos
BUY
£16.00
Patch
Maddison Lane
3 Piece Viso Potted Faux Succulent Set
BUY
$9.95
$44.95
Temple & Webster
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
DadoDadoDesigns
Disco Ball Plant Hanger With Retro Packaging
BUY
$35.00
Etsy
More from Patch
Patch
Eco-friendly Bamboo Bandages, Coconut Oil (3-pack)
BUY
$22.28
Amazon
Patch
Aglaonema 'silver Bay'
BUY
£20.00
Patch
Patch
Snake Plant
BUY
£10.00
Patch
Patch
Kentia Palm
BUY
£50.00
Patch
More from Plants
Patch
Silvy Satin Pothos
BUY
£16.00
Patch
Maddison Lane
3 Piece Viso Potted Faux Succulent Set
BUY
$9.95
$44.95
Temple & Webster
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
DadoDadoDesigns
Disco Ball Plant Hanger With Retro Packaging
BUY
$35.00
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted