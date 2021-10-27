Umage

Silvia Lamp Shade – White – Mini

£49.00

The Silvia shade from UMAGE features smooth layered pieces which form a stunning contemporary piece for your home. Made from indestructible polycarbonate and polypropylene, this beautiful white lamp features a blind free design which emits a soft, glowing light. Designed to be assembled at home in less than 15 minutes, it comes with illustrated instructions that are simple to follow. The Silvia shade can be mounted on a lamp base to be used as a floor lamp as well as a ceiling shade; it’s versatile, beautiful and fits in wonderfully with most interiors. Please note, cord set is available separately.