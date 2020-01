Missoma

Silver Twine Cuff

$110.00 $56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Missoma

TWIST AND SHOUT Like your regular cuff's cool older sister, the Twine Cuff features a plaited design inspired by ropes. Adding dimension and texture to your bracelet stack, this simple piece is an open cuff plated in sterling silver. Wear with the Silver Twine Ring. Metal: Sterling Silver Plated on Brass Dimensions: 3.5 mm thickness Weight: 13.5 g