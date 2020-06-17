Simone Rocha

Silver-tone Faux Pearl Hair Slide

You're probably aware that no hairstyle this season is complete without an accessory or two, and Simone Rocha's dainty slide is where it all began. Cast from silver-tone metal, this style set the tone with its delicate faux pearls that are arranged to look like flowers. Slip two in on one side of your parting to keep tousled waves in place. We think it makes a beautiful wedding accessory - whether you're the bride or a guest.