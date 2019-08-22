Alessandra Rich

Silver Tone Crystal Heart Drop Earrings

£280.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

These silver tone Alessandra Rich crystal heart drop earrings suspend from circular spheres and feature rhinestone-encrusted hearts. When we wear our Alessandra Rich earrings we suddenly feel very ladylike. We'll definitely be sporting them tonight, when we dine at our favourite Mayfair members club. Seafood platter for one, please. REF: 14084111 / FABA1856