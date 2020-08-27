Fifty Shades of Grey

The Perfect Introduction To A Good Spanking Personally Approved By Fifty Shades Author E.L. James This two-sided paddle fits perfectly in your hand while offering different ways to administer and experience a spanking.Use the soft, padded satin side of the your Twitchy Palm Spanking Paddle for light-hearted smacks that sound so, so scary. And when you're both ready for something more serious, apply the smooth faux leather side for thrilling, cheek-warming spanks. If you're new to spanking, try it with clothes or lingerie on first and be vocal about how it feels or how you like it. • Twitchy Palm Spanking Paddle • From the Fifty Shades Of Grey Collection • Made from soft padded satin and sensuous faux leather • Over 12 inches long, 2.5" wide • Wrist strap can be hung up • Black satin storage bag • Instruction booklet • This Fifty Shades Of Grey Collection sensual pleasure product comes attractively boxed in black "Do you want me to spank you, Anastasia?" "Yes." My voice is a hoarse whisper. Suddenly there are butterflies in my stomach. Perhaps this is what I need...this is what I have been missing. I surrender myself to his rhythm, absorbing each blow, savoring each one." Spanking stimulates muscles and nerve endings. Even a light paddle with the soft side of your Twitchy Palm Spanking Paddle can be a huge turn-on. Begin by using the paddle on your own skin to familiarize yourself with the feeling. Once you feel comfortable holding the paddle, try using it gently on your partner's butt and thighs, building up the force slowly. Try different angles, rhythms and speeds. Set boundaries ahead of time so you're both aware of what's acceptable. Have a safe word that means "stop" when you really want it to. Adam & Eve recommends the Fifty Shades Of Grey Twitchy Palm Spanking Paddle to couples who found E.L. James' erotic storytelling stimulating and want to try ideas out from her books. Due to manufacturer pricing policies, we are unable to offer further (all) discounts on this item.