Miu Miu

Silver Metallic 45 Glitter Espadrille Wedge Sandals

$449.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The ‘little sister’ label of Prada, Miu Miu is fun, flirty and feminine. Nonetheless, she continues to embrace the family’s motto of luxurious designs, expert craftsmanship and premium fabrics. These sandals have a platform wedged sole, a slip on style and a glittered strap across the upper.