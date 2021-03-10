Kara

Silver Mesh Crystal Bottle Bag

$495.00

Mesh shoulder bag in silver-tone featuring crystal-cut appliqués. Detachable curb chain shoulder strap with lanyard clasp fastening. Zippered pocket at face featuring four card slots at interior. Inset lambskin throat with bungee-style drawstring. Cotton twill lining in black. Silver-tone and gunmetal-tone hardware. Approx. 3.5" length x 8" height x 4" width. Detachable stainless steel water bottle included. Detachable screw top. Logo engraved at face. Supplier color: White