Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Justine Clenquet
Silver Marley Earrings
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
More from Justine Clenquet
Justine Clenquet
Pink Kim Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$420.00
SSENSE
Justine Clenquet
Lewis Clip-on Mismatched Drop Earrings
BUY
$65.00
Nordstrom
Justine Clenquet
Ssense Exclusive Gold Marley Earrings
BUY
$45.00
SSENSE
Justine Clenquet
Silver Mismatched Chen Earrings
BUY
$63.00
$90.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted