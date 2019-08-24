Silver Lilly

Silver Lilly Adult Pajamas - Plush One Piece Cosplay Animal Costume

$34.99

DETAILS - The adorable and eye-catching animal onesie designs all feature a hood with eyes, teeth, and nose for full effect. Matching tails and chest designs help complete your ultimate cosplay look! Match with a pair of animal slippers (not included) for your next pajama party. COZY - A special blend of comfort and fun, these plush materials are soft to the touch and will keep you warm during those cold winter months. The button up closure allows you to quickly get dressed while the loose fit gives you the flexibility to easily wear over your existing clothes or jacket. VERSATILE - Loose fitting materials allow you the flexibility of movement while maintaining style and comfort. The fun and whimsical designs will make sure you get noticed at your next furry convention or party. Carry your remote or keys around with you thanks to two front pockets. CLEANING - Take good care of your new onesie to prevent fading! The comfortable polyester material is recommended to be hand washed and laid flat to dry. If ironing is required, it is recommended to do so on Low heat only. SIZING - Available in sizes Small through X-Large fitting adult heights from 4'9" to 6'2" - Sizes are approximate as follows: Small fits 4'9" - 5'4"; Medium fits 5'1" - 5'9"; Large fits 5'5" - 6'; X-Large fits 5'9" - 6'4".