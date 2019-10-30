Wild Hearts

Silver Horn Ear Cuff

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

This small horn ear cuff is hand crafted from sterling silver, set with cubic zirconia stones and plated in rhodium. Wear simply or mix and match with stud earrings, mini hoops or an ear jacket if you have more than one piercing in your ear. If you have multiple piercings, wear it further up your ear for an unexpected flash of silver. The ultimate in bohemian-luxe adornment. Rhodium plated silver is fine or sterling silver that is polished and dipped in rhodium. It has a bright finish, similar to white gold items, and it doesn't tarnish. Sold individually. Select from the options whether you would like this ear cuff for your Left or Right ear.