Silver Holographic Large Loud Clack Folding Fan

This fun and stylish fashion accessory is the perfect addition to any outfit. Take it to electronic music or alternative music festivals, concerts, pride events, the beach, on sunny vacations, sporting events and even to church! You'll look cool and stay cooler. It works great as wall decor too! The smooth action of this premium quality folding fan makes it a joy to deploy. With just the flick of a wrist, it opens with a dramatic clacking sound. So, you can add a unique element of style and sass to your outfits.