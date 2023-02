By Far

Silver Handbag

$433.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Patent faux-leather shoulder bag in silver-tone. · Fixed shoulder strap · Pin-buckle hardware at face · Foldover flap with magnetic press-stud closure · Patch pocket at interior · Cotton twill lining · H6 x W10.5 x D1 in Supplier color: Silver Textile. Made in Bulgaria. 222289F048122