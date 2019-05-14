Cost Plus World Market

Silver Hammered Metal Drum Cala Accent Table

$149.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Hammered steel with a lustrous antiqued nickel finish gives our exclusive silver Cala accent table its unique beauty. Crafted by skilled artisans in India, this round table infuses rich texture, functional storage and unforgettable looks into your global-eclectic or urban-minded space. The lid lifts off to reveal hidden interior storage, perfect for those extra blankets or anything else that needs stowing.