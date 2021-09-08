PalidouCreation

Silver Hair Pin

A beautiful minimal german silver hair pin. It is ideal to use as a hair holder for long hair or as hair jewelry accessory. German silver is not silver , it's an alloy of copper, zinc and nickel and has silver-white color. **3mm THICK** **new option** CHOOSE SHINY OR SATIN FINISH The wire has been hammered and shaped by hand. The edges have been filed round and sanded, so it has no sharp edges. Then it was highly polished and cleaned and lastly waxed so that the hair pin shines for a long time. Metal patinas overtime and you can either leave it like that or wipe it with a cloth before and after wearing it in order to keep it clean from oxidation. You decide the length of the hair pin! 4 inches (10cm) or 5 inches (13 cm) or 6 inches (15 cm) As all handmade items every piece is unique. But will have the same design shown in the pictures. All our products are handmade with much love and care in our little workshop, if you have any questions feel free to send us a message, best, Christina OPTION TO UPGRADE AT CHECKOUT WITH DHL Express FOR DELIVERY IN 3-5 DAYS