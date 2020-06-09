United States
Cynthia Rowley
Silver Floral Hepburn Surfsuit
$195.00$55.00
At Cynthia Rowley
Silver metallic floral wetsuit with front zipper. Long sleeves High neck Front zip opening Fabric content: 84% polyester, 16% spandex Care instructions: hand wash cold, lay flat to dry Fit: model is 5'10" and wears a size S. FINAL SALE
