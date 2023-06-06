Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Brooches and Pins
Catbird
Silver Engravable Silver Key Charm
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
Need a few alternatives?
A Lil Bite Of Cute
Peanut Butter & Jelly Heart Keychain Set
BUY
$16.50
Etsy
Mejuri
Yin And Yang Charm Pendant
BUY
$78.00
Mejuri
Monica Rich Kosann
Oval Star Sterling Silver Half Locket
BUY
$145.00
Monica Rich Kosann
CLED
Engravable Heart Icon Charm
BUY
$35.00
CLED
More from Catbird
Catbird
Sweet Nothing Choker, Silver
BUY
$74.82
Catbird
Catbird
1976 Choker
BUY
£240.00
Catbird
Catbird
Adjustable Sweet Nothing Chain, Yellow Gold
BUY
£193.00
Catbird
Catbird
Sweet Nothing Choker, Silver
BUY
£50.00
Catbird
More from Brooches and Pins
A Lil Bite Of Cute
Peanut Butter & Jelly Heart Keychain Set
BUY
$16.50
Etsy
Mejuri
Yin And Yang Charm Pendant
BUY
$78.00
Mejuri
Monica Rich Kosann
Oval Star Sterling Silver Half Locket
BUY
$145.00
Monica Rich Kosann
CLED
Engravable Heart Icon Charm
BUY
$35.00
CLED
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted