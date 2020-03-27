Umbra
Silver Conceal Book Shelves Pkg/3
$34.99$27.99
At The Container Store
Make your book collection appear as if it's floating on air with the ingenious Conceal Book Shelves by Umbra. They work brilliantly - once the L-shaped shelf is mounted to the wall, place one of your hardcover books on the specially designed clip of the shelf - this serves as the base. (Click on the image to see the bracket with a book as the base.) Then, just stack your favorite titles on top for incredibly efficient storage.