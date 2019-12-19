Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Katie Mullally
Silver Choker 14-15 Inch Chain
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Katie Mullally
Silver Choker 14-15 Inch Chain
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$285.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
The Giving Keys
Mini Key Necklace
$45.00
from
The Giving Keys
BUY
Precious Metal Prints
Fingerprint Pendant Necklace Kit
$79.95
from
The Grommet
BUY
Catching Wildflowers
14k Gold Filled Raw Citrine Necklace
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Katie Mullally
Katie Mullally
Small Daisy Charm
£110.00
from
Katie Mullally
BUY
Katie Mullally
Gold Plated Yellow 16 Inch Chain
£35.00
from
Katie Mullally
BUY
Katie Mullally
Silver Date Personalised Necklace
£70.00
from
Katy Mullally
BUY
Katie Mullally
British Half Penny Necklace
£100.00
from
Katy Mullally
BUY
More from Necklaces
Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$285.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
The Giving Keys
Mini Key Necklace
$45.00
from
The Giving Keys
BUY
Precious Metal Prints
Fingerprint Pendant Necklace Kit
$79.95
from
The Grommet
BUY
Catching Wildflowers
14k Gold Filled Raw Citrine Necklace
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted