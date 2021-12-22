Silky Toes

Plus Size Opaque Microfiber Tights

Microfiber Machine Wash Machine Wash TRULY TRUE Plus Size: We are committed to the plus size women out there. Our tights are truly plus size and cater to the largest of sizes. Find your size in our size chart located in the image gallery. Sizes 1x 2x, 3x 4x, 5x 6x, 7x 8x. No Tightness anywhere- Guaranteed! Non-Pinching Waistband: The comfortable 1” waistband will keep the tights in place but not pinch at your waist. COLORS! and more colors! Stick to the basic colors for formal wear but dare to try our unconventional colors for a novelty of an experience. Fully Opaque: The 60 denier tights offer full coverage for the cooler seasons. Pair them with your dresses, tunics or skirts or use them as leg warmers.. Luxurious Comfort: Content 85% Nylon 15% Spandex for optimal stretch and durability. These plus size tights do NOT run or tear like most tights do. The non run construction ensures that they have a superbly long lifespan. will Machine wash in cold water and tumble dry low. Stylish and Slimming: The 4 way stretch of the yarn offers a slimming and smooth fit so there is enough comfortable stretch but no bagging or sagging. WE ALSO HAVE FULL LENGTH COTTON LEGGINGS AVAILABLE IN A WIDE RANGE OF SIZES. CHECK OUT: SILKY TOES PLUS SIZE LEGGINGS.