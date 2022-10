Parade

Silky Mesh High Cut Thong

$14.00 $6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parade

The thong that even thong-haters swear by—with a sexy high-cut silhouette that's perfect under high-waisted pants. Now updated for improved fit with feedback from our community! Made with FreeStretch™ elastic: a waistband that feels like wearing nothing. Breathe easy in fabric made from the softest recycled yarns ever.