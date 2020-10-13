United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Louise et Cie
Silko Sock Bootie
$149.00$89.40
At Vince Camuto
DESCRIPTION A fresh take on the sock bootie, the pared-down Silko is designed with a Chelsea-vibe silhouette and microsuede or ribbed stretch shaft that hugs your ankle. The boot is styled with a point toe, pull tab and low block heel. Item # 8200000000502672 UPC # 194307333784 FEATURES 1" heel 6.75" shaft height; 5" calf circumference Leather/PU or Suede/microsuede upper; leather lining; synthetic sole Almond toe; ribbed sock shaft; stacked heel Pulls on Imported