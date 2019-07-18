Amika

Silken Up Dry Conditioner

C$33.00

Amazon.ca amika Silken Up Dry Conditioner weightlessly conditions tresses with an antioxidant-packed, dry formulation that will never dampen a style. Softness and glossy sheen are restored, static is cut and tresses detangled. Key Ingredients: Sea buckthorn berry is rich in vitamin C and A, antioxidants and healthy omega fatty acids, including the essential omega-7. Provitamin B5 promotes and restores hair’s resilience, protects against breakage, reduces split ends, smooths and strengthens. Free of MIT/MCI, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, aluminum, talc, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, sodium chloride, petrochemicals and artificial colors. Has less than one percent synthetic fragrances. Vegetarian-friendly and cruelty-free. Safe for color-treated, Brazilian-treated and keratin-treated hair. Brand Story amika was founded by industry OUTSIDERS in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2007 and is the antithesis of a typical beauty brand. Instead of purveying unattainable perfection we believe in a totally individual version of beauty.