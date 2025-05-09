Tatcha

Silken Sunscreen Spf 35

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tatcha

∮[ Adorable Chicken Design ] The Crossbody Bag features a cartoon chicken-shaped design, which is very vivid and very popular among women. When you have this chick tote, you will surely catch everyone's eyes. ∮[ Soft Material ] Made of high-quality plush, this Chicken Handbag is lightweight, durable, and comfortable to the touch. The skin-friendly and soft texture bring you warmth in autumn and winter. ∮[ Carry Conveniently ] This Plush Purse is quite soft and comfortable, and with an adjustable shoulder strap, it can be adjustable to fit your needs, which is quite convenient to carry. ∮[ Trendy Gift ] Whether you are a chicken lover or a connoisseur of fine handbags, this Fluffy Crossbody Bag is a must-add to your bag collection! You can't miss it. ∮[ Widely Used ] This Plush Chicken Bag is very cute and has a wide range of applications. It can hold mobile phones, stationery, change, keys, and other items.