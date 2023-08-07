Drunk Elephant

Silkamino Conditioning Leave-in Milk

$51.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Silk amino acids and proteins rebuild weakened hair bonds, strengthening and smoothing damaged, color-processed, and dry strands. Nourishing plant-derived oils—Abyssinian, argan, and marula-replenish and seal in moisture while restoring shine and manageability for a fuss- and frizz-free finish with or without heat styling. We skipped the non-water-soluble silicones and the traditional (and hard-to-remove) plasticizers, instead utilizing gentle, plant-derived ingredients that work with your hair to restore strength and natural movement without leaving any buildup. This deeply moisturizing and restorative treatment rescues dry hair while shielding it from future damage from heat-styling tools. At a skin-friendly pH of 4.0, Silkamino™ Conditioning Milk supports the naturally acidic balance of the hair shaft (and scalp).