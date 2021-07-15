Pierre Cardin

Silk Wedding Dress

$1051.37 $768.11

Buy Now Review It

At Vestiaire Collective

Wedding dress, cream color complete with shrug. Decorated with crystals. It has a light train and applied flowers General information Online since: 19/05/2021 Categories : Women Category: Clothing Sub-category: Dresses Designer: Pierre Cardin Condition: Very good condition Material: Silk Color: White Size: 44 IT Location:Italy, from the seller giorgia Reference: 16209360