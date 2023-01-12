J.Crew

Silk Velvet Halter Slip Dress

$350.00 $112.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Size & Fit Falls below knee, 53" from high point of shoulder (based on a size 6). Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Product Details It's time to RSVP yes, thanks to this halter slip dress that's sophisticated and sleek. Featuring a low back and luxe velvet fabric, this dress takes the stress out of party dressing. Plus, it's made from polyester recycled from plastic that could otherwise go to landfills. 86% viscose/14% silk. Lined. Dry clean. Import. Online only. Item BN117.