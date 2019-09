Eagle creek

Silk Undercover Bra Stash

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

The Silk Undercover Bra Stash: A discrete under-clothing solution designed to keep necessities safe and secure. Simply snap it over your bra strap to provide close-to-body travel security. Did we mention it's silky smooth? It's made from a breathable, washable natural silk with a moisture-resistant lining. We think you should try it. Absolute love.