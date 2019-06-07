Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesScarves
Kingsman

Silk Tie

$185.00
At MR PORTER
Kingsman's Rocketman collection is filled with eclectic pieces inspired by the film of the same name. Made in Turnbull & Asser's English workshop, this tie is spun from lustrous silk in kaleidoscopic stripes.
Featured in 1 story
16 Ties You Can Gift For A Classic Father’s Day
by Emily Ruane