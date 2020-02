Donna Karan

Silk Throw – Charcoal

$399.99 $56.24

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A luxurious silk accessory that takes opulence to a new level. A 100% silk charmeuse throw detailed with a classic box stitching adds a decadent layer of softness to any bed. Color: charcoal. 50" x 70". Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes.