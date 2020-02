Silk Stretch Satin Dress In Tannin

$445.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Oversized zebra shift dress from GANNI. Light, fluid stretch satin with high shine. Round neckline. Short sleeves. Concealed back zip closure. Straight hem with zippered back vent. Unlined. Ankle length. • Satin • 92% silk, 8% elastane • Hand wash • Made in China