Kim Kimble

Silk Smoothing Serum

$28.00

Silk smoothing serum is like no other product. It transforms and redefines any texture hair. Makes curly hair smooth, and natural-looking, straight hair becomes brilliant, sleek and full of shine. Add volume and shine while smoothing and straightening hair with a flat iron. Can also be used to hold or rejuvenate curls. Helps protect hair from heat damage caused by thermal appliances such as a flat iron or curling iron. • Thermal potion adds volume and shine. • Meadowfoam seed oil adds shine and deep conditions dry and damaged hair. • Reduces frizz in hair. • Protects hair from any damage caused by thermal appliances. • Medium Hold • 2% VOC 2 fl. oz. | 60 mL How to apply: Apply sparingly distributing evenly into towel-dried hair. Proceed to blow dry for straight looks. Let naturally dry for free looks. May reapply after the finished style for more shine and separation. Ingredients: Cyclopentasiloxane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dimethiconol, Phenyl Trimethicone, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Fragrance/Parfum, Cyclotetrasiloxane, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin